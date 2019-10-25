Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Beholder, Night Terrors AR, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Tower of Fortune 3, Beholder, Scythe Synthesizer, Night Terrors: Bloody Mary AR, Farming Simulator 17, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: New Gratitude Journal: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Find Bluetooth: device tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remoter VNC – Remote Desktop: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Night Terrors: Bloody Mary AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cryptomator: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Farming Simulator 17: $15 (Reg. $20)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored 2 $10, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Restaurant: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Very Little Nightmares: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kahuna: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tokaido: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: $1 (Reg. $3)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!