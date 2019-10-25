Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Beholder, Night Terrors AR, more

- Oct. 25th 2019 10:03 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Tower of Fortune 3, Beholder, Scythe Synthesizer, Night Terrors: Bloody Mary AR, Farming Simulator 17, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: New Gratitude Journal: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Find Bluetooth: device tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remoter VNC – Remote Desktop: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Night Terrors: Bloody Mary AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cryptomator: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Farming Simulator 17: $15 (Reg. $20)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored 2 $10, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Restaurant: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Very Little Nightmares: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kahuna: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tokaido: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: $1 (Reg. $3)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard