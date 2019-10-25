Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored 2 $10, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dishonored 2 on Xbox One and PS4 for $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $40, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the Arkane sequel. Putting players in the shoes of two different assassins, Dishonored features some of the most interesting and dynamic gameplay mechanics we’ve seen in an action/stealth game by way of the player’s supernatural abilities. That Clockwork Mansion stage is something every gamer should experience at least once. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Alien: Isolation Collection, Monster Hunter World, Fallout 4 GOTY, The Witcher 3 GOTY, and more.
More game/console deals:
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Alien: Isolation Collection $16 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- SteamWorld Dig $3 (Reg. $10) | eShop
- SteamWorld Dig 2 $10 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition $6 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Plus more shop game deals from $4 right here
- Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox $27 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection $8 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Little Nightmares Complete $7.50 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- The Witcher 3 GOTY $15 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- matched on PS4 via PSN
- Plus more digital Xbox game deals right here
- Prey $6 (Reg. $12+) | Amazon
- Outlast 2 $9 (Reg. $30) | eShop
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil Origins Collection $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Garfield Kart Racing Pre-order $30 + $10 GC | Best Buy
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
