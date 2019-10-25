Apple’s official iPhone 11 and Pro/Max cases on sale from $24 (Reg. up to $49)

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone 11 silicone case in black or white for $27.99 shipped. Best Buy drops the price down to $23.99 with a My Best Buy membership. We note the Amazon listings because some colors are only available there, so be sure to scroll them all for a better idea of what’s on sale. That’s down from the regular $39 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This is the first notable discount we’ve tracked on the latest silicone cases for Apple’s newest devices. Features include a soft microfiber lining, silicone outer shell, and a stamped Apple logo on the back.

If you have an iPhone 11 Pro, Apple’s official silicone case is on sale in various colors for $27.99 at Amazon and down to $23.99 at Best Buy with a My Best Buy membership. You’ll find the same offer extended to the new iPhone 11 Pro Max Silicone Cases as well. Both typically go for $39 with today’s deals being another new Amazon all-time low.

Prefer leather? Apple’s leather cases for iPhone 11 Pro are down to $34.99 in a handful of styles from the regular $49 price tag. iPhone 11 Pro Max cases are also getting the same price at Amazon. Best Buy is beating these prices by a few dollars if you have a My Best Buy membership. Apple’s official leather cases are known for developing a patina over time bringing an aged look to the party.

Rocking a previous generation device? Almost all of Apple’s other official cases are on sale at Amazon from iPhone 7 and newer starting at $26.

Apple official iPhone cases feature:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 11 Pro, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly. Just like every Apple-designed case, it’s put through thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!