Men’s jeans are a must-have for cooler weather and there are hundreds of options out there. From the type of fit that you like to the amount of stretch plays a huge roll in your denim shopping. That’s why today we are doing the shopping for you and picking out the five best denim that you can try this fall. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks with go-to and everyday styles from just $40.

Banana Republic

Banana Republic has always been a great place to buy denim. However, they now have a Traveler line that was designed for added comfort. The Traveler jeans are engineered with stretch they’re available in five different designs. Our favorite pair of denim from this line is the Slim LUXE Traveler Dark Wash Jeans that are priced at $129. These jeans feature a modern slim fit that’s stylish and it has a perfect hem to roll, that way you can show off your fall shoes. With nearly 400 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.8/5 stars. However, Banana Republic Factory has a very similar Slim Travel Jeans that are priced at just $70.

Levi’s

Levi’s is another brand that’s known for their high quality denim. The men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans are a must-have for this fall and they’re priced at $70. This style was designed for athletic builds with more room in the thighs and a stretch material to promote comfort. Best of all, this style is available in five color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 370 reviews.

J.Crew Factory

If you’re looking for a great deal on denim, J.Crew Factory’s lineup is some of the best. The Slim-Fit Jeans in Rinse Wash is a wonderful option for this fall and they’re priced at just $40. These jeans feature a narrow leg without being a skinny jean and are infused with stretch for comfort. I also love the dark rinse of this denim that’s flattering and fashionable for fall.

Ralph Lauren

Finally, for our last style, we are bringing it back to basics with the timeless Ralph Lauren Varick Slim Straight Jeans. This pair has a relaxed fit and a light wash that can easily combo with boots, sneakers or loafers alike. I also love that this style has a large leather logo on the back that makes them even more classic.

Which pair of denim from this list was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best duck boots for this fall starting at just $26.

