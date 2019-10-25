Both Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor are on sale for $149 (Reg. $199)

B&H is currently offering the Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor Security Cameras for $149 shipped each when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $199, today’s offer matches our previous mentions on both models as well as the Black Friday pricing from last year. In both cases, these are also some of the best offers we’ve seen in all of 2019. Regardless of which you choose, standout features here include 1080p recording, two-way talk, and integrating with the rest of Google’s smart home ecosystem. While the indoor option is suitable for monitoring activity inside your home, the outdoor version sports an entirely weather-resistant design. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Hit the jump for more.

Alternatively, consider bringing home TP-Link’s Kasa Cam instead. Here you’ll not only benefit from Assistant support, but Alexa as well. This voice-agnostic smart home camera records in 1080p, as well. And at $65, this is a more affordable alternative to the featured deal. If you’re in need of an outdoor design, TP-Link’s Kasa option will set you back $94.

For other discounted ways to give your Alexa or Assistant-powered setup a boost, swing by our smart home guide. One standout sale we’re seeing is on this Philips Hue 3-bulb Starter Kit at $46 (Reg. $60).

Nest Cam Indoor features:

Sleek and compact, the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera can be positioned in your office or home for consistent video footage in 1080p HD resolution. Watch, listen, and speak to whomever is in the room using the camera’s 130° wide-angle field of view and built-in speaker and microphone.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!