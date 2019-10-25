Enjoy HomeKit lighting with a Philips Hue 3-bulb Starter Kit at $46 (Reg. $60)

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White Three-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit for $46.11 shipped. Good for a 23% discount from the going rate, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. For comparison, right now you’ll pay $70 for a two-bulb kit at Amazon and Best Buy. Featuring three dimmable white smart LED bulbs, this starter kit allows you to kickstart your Hue setup without emptying your wallet on one of the pricier color kits. It includes the HomeKit-enabled Hue Bridge, which also yields Alexa and Assistant support as well as scheduling, the ability to set automations, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 550 customers. More below.

Update 10/25 @ 12:46 PM: Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-Foot Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $36.39 shipped when the code SZPE6NMQ is used at checkout. Down from its over-$55 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.3/5 stars. If you’re looking for a standalone lighting solution instead, consider TP-Link’s Dimmable LB110 Smart Light Bulb at $19 each. These work with Alexa as well as Assistant, and don’t require a hub. But that last tidbit means you’ll lose out of HomeKit control, a notable feature of the Hue bulbs.

Even though we have a good feeling that notable Hue deals are around the corner, today’s offer will be hard to beat even when compared to Black Friday pricing. Those hoping to expand their Hue setup even further can currently save up to 25% on lights, accessories, and more from $20 or less. And for additional HomeKit gear, right now a three-pack of Wemo Mini Smart Plugs is just $60 (Reg. $75).

Philips Hue 3-bulb Starter Kit features:

Control your home lighting automatically with the smart timer on this Philips Hue White starter kit. The user-friendly system lets you turn lights on and off or dim them with an intuitive app for your smartphone or tablet. This Philips Hue White starter kit has space for up to 50 lights and 10 accessories to connect your entire home.

