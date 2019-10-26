TCL’s QLED 55-inch Roku TV hits low of $510, Samsung AirPlay 2 4K $423, more

Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 6 4K HDR QLED Roku TV (55R625) for $509.99 shipped when coupon code XP90 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This TCL 6-Series TV features Dolby Vision HDR combined with wide color thanks to its built-in QLED technology. This aims to deliver better brightness and wider color volume, closely matching what’s seen on actual cinema screens. Inputs include 4 HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers. Take a gander at our release coverage to find more details. Continue reading to find more TVs on sale.

More TVs on sale:

Keep your space looking just as sharp as your new TV when picking up D-Line’s On-Wall Cord Cover for $13. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to lock in the full discount. Having used cord cover throughout my home, I cannot speak highly enough of how much it declutters my space.

TCL 55-inch Class 6 Roku TV features:

Led color technology delivers better brightness and wide color volume to provide exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance

Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV

Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

