TCL is bringing a new line of TVs to market today with the announcement that its 6-series is now on sale to the masses. After first being unveiled over the summer, the latest from TCL is now available at lower prices than the previous-generation thanks to a $600 starting point. TCL has garnered a lot of hype around the 6-series thanks to its new quantum dot LED technology which has been made famous by Samsung and VIZIO over recent years. It’s the blend of features and affordable pricing that mainly makes the latest from TCL noteworthy. Hit the jump for more on these new TVs, including a full look at pricing and specs.

TCL 6-series hits the mainstream

The new TCL 6-Series is filled with notable specs, hitting every significant mark you’d hope in 2019. That includes 4K Ultra HD panels with support for Dolby Vision HDR. TCL promises “a simple, intuitive interface in a bold, brushed metal design complete a FullView edge-to-edge glass display that blends seamlessly into your viewing experience.”

QLED technology leads the way amongst the long list of standout features, which delivers TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology for optimized images across individual zones. While not quite OLED, you’re sacrificing that pixel-by-pixel control and incredible contrast for a lighter price tag. For $600, you’re getting about the best out there for the price point.

Of course, there is the usual access to various streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and many more. Built-in Roku functionality brings it all together instead of the conventional mix-matched platforms we’ve seen from competitors in recent years. Ships with four HDMI inputs, including one with ARC support. Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Roku Voice support round out the list of notable specs here.

A bold design and impressive pricing

Over the years, it’s been easy to think of TCL as a bargain brand. One area that this was particularly highlighted was its large black bezels commonly found on low-end models. However, TCL has taken a big step forward this time around with a brushed aluminum design that looks like a serious upgrade from previous-generations.

Pricing for the new 6-series is as follows. The entry-level 55-inch model goes for $600, with a 65-inch following at $800 and the largest 75-inch model going for $1,400. That’s attractive pricing all-around for TCL’s 6-series lineup and one that is sure to be a hit come Black Friday 2019. You can learn more about the latest from TCL and place your order over on this landing page.

Source: TCL

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!