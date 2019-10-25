AirPlay 2 + HomeKit headline VIZIO’s 4K UHDTV starting at $398 (Up to $250 off)

- Oct. 25th 2019 8:41 am ET

Walmart currently offers the VIZIO 55-inch M-Series 4K UHDTV with AirPlay 2 for $398 shipped. Typically selling for $550, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, that’s good for a 27% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen. Bring home the 65-inch model for $498, down from the usual $750 price tag. Centered around an AirPlay 2 experience, VIZIO’s UHDTV also rocks HomeKit control and will fit right into your Apple smart home. There’s also a 55-inch 4K panel with HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as 10 local dimming zones for high quality recreations of your favorite movies, shows, and other content. Lastly, you’ll find three HDMI and a USB port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 175 customers.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $25 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 27,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.5/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to make the most of your savings.

Don’t forget that Samsung’s Sound+ audiophile-grade Wi-Fi Soundbar is currently on sale for $200 (33% off). Or you can add some RGB flare into one’s home theater with a 6.5-foot light strip on sale for $6 (save 50%).

VIZIO 55-inch M-Series 4K UHDTV features:

Get cinema-quality visuals with this 55-inch VIZIO M-Series Quantum smart TV. The native 4K resolution delivers sharp, lifelike visuals in the comfort of your home. This VIZIO M-Series Quantum smart TV features Chromecast, Apple AirPlay and Homekit compatibility and boasts an advanced Wi-Fi connectivity for watching content on popular streaming services.

