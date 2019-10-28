Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Kingdom Rush Frontiers, Sherlock Holmes, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we are now seeing one of the better lists of deals on the App Store in quite some time. Today’s offers are highlighted by This War of Mine, iLovecraft titles, iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes, Drylands, Stardew Valley, Iron Marines, Kingdom Rush Frontiers, Baldur’s Gate II, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FRACTER: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Drylands: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: D&D Lords of Waterdeep: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fluxx: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Home – Unique Horror Adventure: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Baldur’s Gate: $17 (Reg. $20)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: New Gratitude Journal: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Find Bluetooth: device tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remoter VNC – Remote Desktop: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Night Terrors: Bloody Mary AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cryptomator: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Farming Simulator 17: $15 (Reg. $20)

