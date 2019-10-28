Today’s Best Game Deals: Owlboy Switch $20, Control $34, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Owlboy on Nintendo Switch for $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $30 at Amazon and $25 digitally on the eShop, today’s deal is up to 34% off and the best we can find on the colorful story-driven action adventure. Alongside a mixture of flight and platforming, this one features dungeons, boss battles, and the ability to “recruit Otus’ friends as gunners to fight for you, each with unique abilities and stories.” Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Control, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Borderlands 3, METAL SLUG, Overcooked, Dishonored 2, and more.
More game/console deals:
- Control $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Price appears in cart
- Borderlands 3 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Price appears in cart
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- METAL SLUG Switch $4 (Reg. $8) | eShop
- Overcooked $1.30 (Reg. $15+) | CDKeys
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $15+) | Amazon
- Alien: Isolation Collection $16 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox $27 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection $8 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Little Nightmares Complete $7.50 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- The Witcher 3 GOTY $15 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- matched on PS4 via PSN
- Plus more digital Xbox game deals right here
- Prey $6 (Reg. $12+) | Amazon
- Outlast 2 $9 (Reg. $30) | eShop
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Resident Evil Origins Collection $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Garfield Kart Racing Pre-order $30 + $10 GC | Best Buy
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
