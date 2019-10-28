Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones offer stellar ANC for $220 shipped

ProElectronics Distribution via Rakuten offers the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones in black for $219.95 shipped when promo code PRO38 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your account to apply this code. As a comparison, we typically see these headphones hold steady at $349 via Amazon and other retailers. Today’s deal is $4 less than our previous mention. I’ve been using the Bose QC 35s for quite some time now, and I can whole-heartedly recommend this set. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life and more. A dedicated button delivers access to various voice assistants from Google and Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review at 9to5Google.

You can save further, and get a similar design, by going with Mpow’s H7 Bluetooth Headphones for $21. You’ll miss out on Bose’s best-in-class ANC, but overall there’s still a lot to like here. Includes up to 18-hours of battery life, Bluetooth connectivity, and built-in controls for playback. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Prefer Apple’s AirPods? The latest generation is on sale from $130 for a limited time. You can also save on the Qi case option at $150, which is down from its regular $199 price tag.

Bose QC 35 SII Wireless Headphones feature:

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!