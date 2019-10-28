We are just days away from the big-time fliers and the Kohl’s Black Friday 2019 ad could be one of the first out of the gate. The national retailer might not be on the top of everyone’s list of Black Friday destinations, but don’t be fooled; it tends to offer substantial smart home, gaming, and other electronics deals for the holidays, many of which rival the big boys. Last year’s event was chock full of brand names, so be sure to head below to make sure you don’t miss out on the best-of-the-best for 2019.

When is Black Friday at Kohl’s?

If last year’s schedule rings true in 2019, you can expect Kohl’s to open on Thanksgiving Day at 5 PM with doorbusters available until midnight. However, many of those doorbusters will be available starting at 12:01 AM on Thursday morning online. We also saw some deals remain available throughout the weekend, as well. However, last year’s offering kicked off as early as the Monday before Thanksgiving, both online and in-store.

When will the Kohl’s Black Friday ad be released?

Last year’s ad hit on November 1st and was among the very first notable Black Friday ads to hit. While this year’s Black Friday falls a little bit later than usual, which could push back ad leaks, don’t be surprised to see Kohl’s Black Friday 2019 ad hit as early as November 1st.

Kohl’s Free Shipping

Kohl’s regularly offers free shipping on orders over $75 throughout the year but dropped the free delivery threshold down to $50 for the big shopping holiday last year. We are expecting much of the same for 2019. Kohl’s Cardholders are also privy to a regular smattering of sitewide coupons and no-minimum free shipping promotions, although it remains to be seen if the delivery options pop up for Black Friday 2019.

How to Save at Kohl’s on Black Friday

Kohl’s generally remains competitive with most of the significant players on certain electronics, home goods and more. The best way to get deals at Kohl’s is to stay locked to 9to5Toys to make sure you don’t miss out on the best offers. However, Kohl’s Cash is another way to score some additional credit with your holiday purchases. Typically it offers $10 on Kohl’s cash with every $50 spent, but upped it to $15 for $50 during last year’s Black Friday event. So keep an eye out for a similar promotion this year as it tends to sweeten widely available Black Friday offers with added Kohl’s cash bonuses.

Signing up for a free Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards program membership can also put some credit in your pocket. While you won’t be able to use these points during Black Friday, you can use this program to stack up some credit for future purchases. You earn 1 point for every dollar spent and will receive a $5 reward for every 100 points on the first of every month. Stack up your October points and remember they expire after 30 days.

Applying for a Kohl’ Charge Card can also net you exclusive discounts, free shipping, and more, but last year’s event didn’t include anything particularly notable in this regard.

Will there be Kohl’s doorbusters?

Yes. Kohl’s will have a wide selection of doorbusters if it is Black Friday 2018 event is any indication. HDTVs, Google smart home gear, Beats by Dre headphones, Ring gear, Echo devices, and even gaming consoles/peripherals are all expected to be among the Kohl’s doorbuster offerings. Last year much of its deals on the most popular products were right in-line with offers from Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and even Amazon.

If the doorbusters don’t start as early as the Monday that week, we are expecting the best offers to kick-off first thing Thursday at 12:01 AM online.

Will Kohl’s price match competitors on Black Friday?

Kohl’s does not match competitors’ online pricing, but it will match in-store deals. So while it will be technically possible during Black Friday to make this happen, chances are you’re better off just merely purchasing said item elsewhere.

What will be on sale at Kohl’s Black Friday?

Last year’s Kohl’s Black Friday ad contained 10-pages of deals spread across just about every product category. It essentially matched most of the biggest retailers on many of the most sought-after products, including Nest 3rd Gen Thermostat, Amazon Echo devices, Google Home products, Ring Doorbells, and more. While prices dropped slightly lower elsewhere as we moved through the holiday weekend, Kohl’s smart home and big-ticket deals are certainly something to watch out for, especially as things start to sell out elsewhere.

Kohl’s also had some reliable gaming deals available, including matching the official price drops from Microsoft and Sony on specific console bundles, controllers, and more. It also offered its unique configuration Nintendo Switch bundled with additional accessories at quite a notable price. Just keep in mind, the most significant gaming offers were all relegated to the doorbuster category.

Other notable categories to watch out for at Kohl’s is kitchenware and home goods. Last year’s doorbuster offers included one of the best deals on the 6-quart Instant Pot, and as we are expecting even deeper sales on those this year, Kohl’s will more than likely have some great multi-cooker deals to watch out for.

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have the 9to5Toys iOS app that’s available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

