A $110 discount brings the Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum down to a new low at $390

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop in black for $389.99 shipped when code ROBOROCKS55 has been used at checkout. Usually selling for $500, that saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Armed with a laser-guided mapping system, the Roborock S5 also leaves the gate with Alexa-integration and the ability to work with your smart home. It touts a 150-minute runtime as well as 2000Pa suction, allowing this vac to thoroughly clean spaces both large and small. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 315 customers.

In search of a more affordable way to remove sweeping from the chore list? Consider picking up the eufy RoboVac 11S instead for $220 at Amazon. This option lacks the longer runtime associated with the Roborock model above, but will still handle autonomously cleaning the house thanks to scheduling functionality and more.

Our Home Goods guide is packed with some notable deals today. If a notability vacuum won’t cut it for giving your carpet a deep clean, right now you can save $100 or more on Bissell’s Pro Carpet Cleaner.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!