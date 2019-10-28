Refresh your house for the holidays, Bissell’s Pro Carpet Cleaner at $100+ off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine (86T3) for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $470 at Best Buy or even more at Walmart, it is now on sale for $400 at both retailers. Today’s Amazon deal is at least $100 below the next best offers and the lowest we can find. This cleaner will help you refresh the carpets and upholstery just in time for the holidays. The 12 amp machine features two large tanks for full-room cleaning as well as a 6-inch Tough Stain Tool for taking care of “extra tough spots and stains on stairs, upholstery, and other soft surfaces.” Ships with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This heavy-duty, near-commercial grade carpet cleaner might be overkill for some, but a BISSELL SpotClean Pet Pro Portable model might be worth a look. Designed to help remove tough stains from “carpet, upholstery, stairs, pet beds, area rugs, auto interiors and more,” this model will get the house in order for $169 shipped. Don’t expect as much stain removing power overall here, but for basic pet clean ups and the like, it will certainly do the trick and for drastically less cash.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s best deals on items for around the house.

Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine:

Extra large Dirt Lifter Power Brush for deep scrubbing action

Heavy duty suction power aids in fast drying time. Cleans on the forward and backward pass for reduced cleaning time and dries faster than the leading competitive rental carpet cleaners

Two large tanks for full room cleaning

Professional formula? includes a trial size BISSELL professional formula. Power Cord Length: 25 feet

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!