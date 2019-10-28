Add this SteelSeries RGB Gaming Keyboard to your setup at $70 (42% off), more

Amazon currently offers the SteelSeries Apex M750 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Also on sale at Best Buy. Usually selling for $120, today’s price cut saves you over 42% and beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $10. Housed in an aluminum frame, this mechanical gaming keyboard employs QX2 linear switches. Per-key RGB backlighting offers more than just slick visuals, as you’ll be able to sync to Discord for lighting notifications, as well as reactive illumination for in-game events like low ammo and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 230 customers. More below.

Other notable SteelSeries gaming peripherals include:

Speaking of typing accessories, Apple’s official 10-inch iPad/Pro/Air Smart Keyboard is currently on sale for $100 (Reg. $159).

SteelSeries Apex M750 RGB Keyboard features:

Stay on top of the game with this SteelSeries Apex gaming keyboard. Available apps make it easy to customize the layout, and sensitive keys and mechanical switches require little force to execute your commands. Enjoy the elaborate color shifting and ripple lighting effects as you use this SteelSeries Apex gaming keyboard.

