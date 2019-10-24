Blanket your home with this Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System at $250 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Linksys Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Three-Piece System for $249.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Having originally sold for $400, we’ve more recently been noting a going rate of $330 or so. Today’s offer saves you nearly 25% and brings the price down to match the second-best all-time offer at Amazon. Centered around a mesh router, this system comes paired with two satellite extenders which all combine to offer up to 5,000-sq. ft. of coverage. You’re also looking at up to 1,300Mb/s speeds and more. With over 215 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional details.

A solid alternative to the lead deal for those who don’t need as much coverage is Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System at $180. This option offers up to 4,000-sq. ft. with 802.11ac coverage and just recently rolled out VPN support, allowing you to enjoy browsing privacy while away from home.

In the home networking world, we’re seeing plenty of other ways to upgrade your setup. Right now TP-Link’s 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch is $11 (save 45%) and you can save up to 25% on eero 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh systems on sale from $149. Or if Wi-Fi 6 is what you’re after, we just rounded up the best routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

Linksys Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System features:

Velop is a flexible Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi system of modular nodes that work together to provide a flawless signal for any home. Now with new plug-in nodes that fit all wall sockets, you’ll be assured coverage in traditionally underused areas, and the sleek design only uses a single outlet. Velop works with any Internet Service Provider (ISP), making customization simple, and with Tri-Band performance and Intelligent Mesh™ technology, you’ll always be on the fast path to the Internet.

