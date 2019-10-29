Best Buy’s new Apple event discounts MacBook Pro, iPhone 11 cases from $28, more

Best Buy has a new Apple Shopping Event currently running with exclusive discounts for My Best Buy members. You’ll need a free account to take advantage of these offers. Sign-up here. Best Buy is taking up to $200 off the latest MacBook Pros from Apple as part of this promotion. One standout offer is the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,649.99 shipped. This offer is also matched at Amazon where it’s down from the regular $1,799 price tag. You’re likely to see stronger discounts during Black Friday, but this is the best offer currently available. Features include Apple’s redesigned keyboard, an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 10-hours of battery life.

You’ll also find a number of notable deals on Apple’s official iPhone 11 and 11 Pro/Max cases starting at $27.99. Apple typically charges at least $39 on the silicone models and $49 for each leather casing. This is a rare chance to score some notable savings on Apple’s official cases and a great way to add a little extra protection to your investment. Shop the entire selection of cases right here.

Best Buy’s Apple Event offers a few more deals worth checking out, all of which can be found on this landing page. Be sure to jump over to our Apple guide for additional deals on iPad Pro, Macs, and more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor

Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life*

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

Force Touch trackpad

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!