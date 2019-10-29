Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Marble Age, Eight-Minute Empire, noded, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Steam: Rails to Riches, Eight-Minute Empire, One Deck Dungeon, noded, Marble Age, The Room: Old Sins, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: noded: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tormentum – Mystery Adventure: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: 20XX $9, Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50, God of War $18, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FRACTER: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Drylands: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: D&D Lords of Waterdeep: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fluxx: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Home – Unique Horror Adventure: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Baldur’s Gate: $17 (Reg. $20)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!