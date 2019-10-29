Today’s Best Game Deals: 20XX $9, Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50, God of War $18, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering 20XX for $8.99 via the eShop. In fact, it is also now $9 on PSN for PS4 gamers and Xbox Live Gold members can grab it for the same price too. Regularly $18, today’s deal is a 50% price drop and one of the best we have tracked. For those unfamiliar, 20XX is a well-rated Mega Man-like title with some roguelike elements mixed with the action platforming. It also supports 2-player couch co-op and is definitely worth a try at this price. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Sonic Mania, Control, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Borderlands 3, God of War, Owlboy, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, and more.
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code DS9 at checkout
- God of War $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Severed $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Control $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Price appears in cart
- Borderlands 3 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Price appears in cart
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Owlboy Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- METAL SLUG Switch $4 (Reg. $8) | eShop
- Overcooked $1.30 (Reg. $15+) | CDKeys
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $15+) | Amazon
- Alien: Isolation Collection $16 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox $27 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection $8 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Little Nightmares Complete $7.50 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- The Witcher 3 GOTY $15 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- matched on PS4 via PSN
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
