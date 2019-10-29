Blink Smart Security Cameras are over 20% off at Amazon right now from $55

- Oct. 29th 2019 8:55 am ET

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Blink Indoor Home Security Cameras by 21% starting at $54.99 shipped. Headlining here is the Two-Camera Starter Kit at $109.99. Down from $140, today’s offer saves you $30, is $2 under the previous price cut, and the best we’ve seen at Amazon to date. Blink’s home security cameras are wireless and feature two-year battery life as well as a built-in motion sensor alarm which helps protect your home. They also tout the notable inclusion of free cloud storage, saving you from shelling out cash for monthly subscriptions. Grabbing a two-pack of cameras provides ample coverage for monitoring various locations in one’s home. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 5,300 customers. Head below for more from $55.

Other notable Blink deals include:

Earlier in the year, we also recommended Blink’s line of Indoor Home Security Cameras as a solid way to bolster your home security. For those in need of an outdoor alternative, right now you can save up to 22% off Blink’s XT2 Security Cameras from $70.

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera features:

Built-in motion sensor alarm, when motion detector is triggered, WIFI cameras send an alert to your smartphone and record a short clip of the event to the cloud. Wireless home camera with 2-year battery life, powered by 2 Lithium AA 1.5v non-rechargeable Lithium batteries (included), data is sent from IP cameras over Wi-Fi. Simple self-install home monitoring in minutes; easy control wireless cameras with the included iOS & Android apps or via voice through our Amazon Alexa Skill!

