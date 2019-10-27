Protect your home with up to 22% off Blink XT2 Security Cameras from $70

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Blink XT2 Smart Security Cameras headlined by the Two-Camera Starter Kit for $139.99 shipped. Normally selling for $180, today’s price cut matches the second-best we’ve tracked all-time and comes within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer to date. Blink’s XT2 features two years of battery life on a single set of batteries, alongside 1080p recording, motion detection, two-way audio, Alexa integration, and more. Each of the two included cameras also features a weather-resistant design. Plus, with free cloud storage, you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to rewatch clips from up to a year in the past. With over 4,600 shoppers having left a review, over 65% have left a 4+ star rating. Find additional details as well as more deals from $70 down below.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting other Blink XT2 kits starting at $69.99 for the single add-on camera. That’s down from the $90 going rate and a match of the Amazon low. Stepping up to the $79.99 price point nets you the single camera starter set and saves you $20. This offer too ties the best all-time discount. Both of these options provide the same 1080p recording and motion detection, but with varying degrees of coverage for your home.

Blink XT2 Two-Camera Smart Security Kit features:

With 2-way audio, Blink XT2 lets you be there from anywhere. Open up a 2-way conversation using your smartphone. Night vision and motion detection help you keep an eye on your home 24/7. Blink XT2 can be placed or mounted (using the included ball mount) inside or outside for complete coverage and peace of mind.

