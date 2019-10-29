Your battlestation needs CORSAIR’s K68 RGB Gaming Keyboard at $80 (Save $32)

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically fetching $112 these days, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. CORSAIR’s K68 fits the bill of a gamer’s perfect peripheral thanks to various macro keys, Cherry MX Red mechanical gaming key switches, water-resistance, and more. Plus with RGB backlighting, this keyboard looks the part as well and should fit in nicely with most flashy battlestations. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 320 shoppers. Head below for more.

Tie your setup together and leverage your savings to pair the new peripheral with a mouse pad. This highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $14 does the trick, giving you plenty of room for not only the keyboard, but a mouse as well.

Elsewhere in the PC gaming world, we’re also tracking a $20 discount on Razer’s Electra V2 Gaming Headset, which matches the all-time low at $30. If you’re looking for another way to put your savings from the lead deal to use, this is a compelling option.

CORSAIR K68 RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Take gaming to the next level with this stunning CORSAIR keyboard. The RGB back-lighting allows for virtually unlimited customization, and the CHERRY MX key switches lets you play outdoors or indoors thanks to the IP32 water and dust resistance. This CORSAIR keyboard has program macro keys and multimedia controls to keep you in the game.

