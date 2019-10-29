Razer’s Electra V2 Gaming Headset matches the all-time low at $30 (Save $20)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Razer Electra V2 Wired 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset for $29.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally selling for around $50, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and matches the all-time low. Armed with virtual 7.1-channel surround sound, this gaming headset features a wired design that makes it compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4, smartphones, and more. It sports custom-tuned 40mm drivers as well as quick control buttons for volume adjustments. Over 340 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

A great way to put your savings to use is with Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to the gaming headset and keeps your workspace free of clutter, unlike other options. Learn more about the popular handphone mount in our hands-on review.

For the latest and greatest from Razer, you’re not going to want to miss our recent review of the Blade Stealth (2019), which offers desktop power in a compact package. Or for something a bit different, check out Razer’s new Raptor monitor.

Razer Electra V2 Wired Gaming Headset features:

Enhance your music and gaming experience with this Razer Kraken Electra V2 analog headset. Its custom-tuned 40mm drivers and virtual 7.1-channel surround sound produce dynamic audio details, and it has plush leatherette ear cushions for comfortable wear and improved noise isolation. Engage in voice chats with the removable boom mic of this Razer Kraken Electra V2 analog headset. The Razer Electra V2’s 3.5mm connector enables flexible connection options.

