Black Friday is exactly one month from today, but we’re starting to see ads drop already. While we’re working on detailing all of the information you’ll need for your Black Friday shopping in our guides, it’s time to dive into Lenovo’s official ad. Like last year, Lenovo is offering a $99 laptop in limited quantities early on in the sale period, with many other great deals coming throughout the rest of the month.

Lenovo’s Black Friday Ad leaks a month early

Lenovo’s Black Friday ad is already here, even though the shopping holiday is a month away. Why, you might ask? Because the deals start far before November 29th this time around.

You’ll find sales starting as early as October 31st, or this Thursday, as part of Lenovo’s Sneak Peek Sale. This portion of the event runs from 10/31-11/4 and is designed to help you “beat the rush and get our Black Friday deals early.”

Budget-friendly laptops aplenty

Lenovo’s blockbuster deal in its Black Friday ad is its $99 IdeaPad 130S laptop. This portable computer sports a fairly low-end processor, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. However, for those who just need a machine to browse Facebook, answer emails, and look at family photos, this laptop is perfect. At $99, it comes in at less than many Chromebooks and is an ultra-afforable computer. However, it’s fairly limited in its availability. On 11/4, the first day it goes on sale, there are less than 500 available at the $99 price. On 11/28, there will be 1,000, and on 11/29, it’s available until Lenovo “sells out”, though no word on how many units that actually is.

This isn’t the only low-cost solution that Lenovo will be offering during its Black Friday shenanigans. The Chromebook C330 will be available for $200, the ThinkPad E495 for $299, and many other sub-$500 computers will be up for grabs. Cyber Monday is also detailed here, including a $129 laptop with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which gives it a bit more power than the lead $99 deal mentioned above.

Laptops offering high power at low costs

Lenovo doesn’t just sell low-cost computers. The company also brings a lot of high-end gear to the table. One such laptop is the Yoga 730, which will be on sale for $700. This laptop normally runs $1,070 and offers an i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it a very capable machine for any task. However, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon at $999 is a steal of a deal this Black Friday. On sale 11/29, this laptop is marked down from its regular $2,149 price and offers an i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon lineup separates itself from others by offering extreme durability, reliability, and performance in a slim package.

The Legion Y540 will also be on sale this Black Friday from $780, offering Intel’s latest i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, either a 1TB HDD or 256GB SSD, and NVIDIA’s GTX 1650 graphics card. The Y540 is perfect for the on-the-go gamer as it offers extreme performance in a slim package, allowing you to game anywhere you go.

Smart home and other deals abound

Lenovo doesn’t stop at making computers. They’re also in the smart home space, and those deals abound this Black Friday. You’ll be able to nab the ultra-cute Smart Clock for $40, which is 50% off its regular rate. The Yoga Smart Tab will also be available for $199, which is down from its $349 going rate. Oculus Rift S will be available at $349 from $399, too. Lenovo even goes as far as to say that there’ll be over 175 doorbuster deals available during this period, so there will be far more items on sale than even listed here.

How to take advantage of Lenovo’s Black Friday deals

You’ll just need to visit Lenovo’s Black Friday landing page, which is not live quite yet. We expect the landing page to have products listed on it come October 31st, since that’s the earliest date mentioned in the ad.

Lenovo Black Friday sale dates

Black Friday Sneak Peek: 10/31-11/4

Thanksgiving Sales: 11/28

Black Friday: 11/29

Black Friday Extended: 11/30

Cyber Monday Sneak Peek: 12/1

Cyber Monday: 12/2

Cyber Monday Extended: 12/3-12/4

Lenovo Black Friday Ad

Source: BFAds

