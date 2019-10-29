PUMA’s Halloween Deals cut an extra 30% off sale styles: Shoes, apparel, more

PUMA’s Halloween Deals offers an extra 30% off sale styles with promo code SPOOK30 at checkout. Find great deals on shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s CELL Phase Training Shoes are currently marked down to $52, which is down from its original rate of $80. Take your training to the next level with cushioning that supports and lightweight material that helps you make quick movements. These shoes are available in several color options and it features a rubber outsole to promote traction in case you run into rain or snow. Find the rest of our top picks from PUMA’s Halloween Deals below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Smash v2 Sneaker $35 (Orig. $55)
- CELL Phase Training Shoes $52 (Orig. $80)
- Essentials Fleece Knit Pants $28 (Orig. $45)
- NRGY Neko Knit Running Shoes $38 (Orig. $75)
- Evostripe Hoodie $28 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Prowl Alt Fade Training Shoes $31 (Orig. $65)
- 480 Style Down Jacket $91 (Orig. $170)
- Essentials Padded Vest $31 (Orig. $75)
- Pacer Next FS Sneaker $38 (Orig. $70)
- Flourish Training Shoes $40 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
