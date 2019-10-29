Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S6 gets first discount at Amazon (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 128GB for $599.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen since debuting back in July. So if you’re looking to bring home the latest from Samsung at a discount, now’s your chance. Featuring a 10.5-inch WQXGA AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display. Included alongside with the tablet is the S-Pen, which combines with an enhanced 2-in-1 DeX experience for desktop usage. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 110 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Save even more when opting for Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch Tablet instead. For $300, you’ll bring home a similar tablet experience, though will miss out on the DeX 2-in-1 functionality included with the Tab S6. Even so, it’s a capable option for watching Netflix and the like, browsing the web, and more.

Regardless of which you choose, both sport expandable microSD card storage. So if 128GB doesn’t cut it, you can double it with Samsung’s microSDCX card with the savings from the lead deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet features:

Complete tasks with ease while on the go by using this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The included intuitive S Pen lets you take and edit notes for a smooth work experience, while the magnetic technology makes storage and charging easy. Attach a keyboard with built-in trackpad to this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet for a seamless PC desktop experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!