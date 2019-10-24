Black Friday 2019 is on the horizon and various retailers have already begun to show their plans for this year’s biggest shopping event. Amazon’s Black Friday promotion is going to be a full week’s worth of deals with special perks for Prime members and Alexa users. Head below for everything we know about what Amazon has planned for Black Friday at this point.

When is Black Friday at Amazon?

Black Friday falls later than usual this year with Thanksgiving on November 28th, and Black Friday proper on November 29th. However, Amazon is certain to be kicking things off the Sunday before on November 24th. Amazon’s Countdown to Black Friday will most certainly begin on November 1st with a rotating cast of deals on its Gold Box page, refreshing each day at 3AM EST.

Will Amazon be open on Thanksgiving?

Given that nearly all of Amazon’s operations are online, it’s safe to say that Amazon will be open for business on Thanksgiving. The deals will be flowing as much as the gravy on Thanksgiving day on Amazon.com. Shoppers can enjoy round the clock access to all of the best offer without fear of the store closing down.

When will the Amazon Black Friday ad be released?

We typically get a solid preview of Amazon’s Black Friday offerings on November 1st each year. Then, about two weeks later, Amazon blesses us again with a more complete picture of its Black Friday plans. We can assume that the trend will continue in 2019 with Amazon Black Friday news dropping on November 1st and November 15th.

Amazon Free Shipping for Black Friday

Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. While Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are all offering free shipping this year, we don’t expect Amazon to make that concession for non-Prime members.

How to save at Amazon during Black Friday

There are a few key ways to save at Amazon during Black Friday. You’ll want to have a Prime membership in tow to access some of Amazon’s best deals. A Prime membership works out to $12.99 per month or $119 annually. Aside from free one-day shipping in most instances, you’ll also get access to a library of streaming videos and other content. Amazon will also offer special discounts for Prime members in some instances. These offers will be denoted with a special Prime-only badge throughout Black Friday.

Amazon is also expected to once again offer a selection of Alexa-exclusive deals throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These prices will be available to shoppers with a linked Echo device on their account. You’ll need to place these orders verbally through the speakers themselves, following special instructions found on the item listing pages.

Any Alexa-enabled speaker or device in Amazon’s lineup can take advantage of these offers. You can easily go with a low-cost option like Anker’s eufy Genie or one of Amazon’s newest devices with a display that was announced back in September. Check out the entire selection of Echo devices on this landing page for more.

Amazon also accepts promotional codes direct from manufacturers and will often feature on-page coupons that can be clipped as well. If a promotional code is available, we’ll be sure to mention it here on 9to5Toys.

Will there be Amazon doorbusters?

Amazon doesn’t offer doorbusters in the traditional sense. However, there will be plenty of rotating Gold Box deals rolling out on a near hourly basis over multiple days. Amazon will also have plenty of Lightning deals that will pop-up on this page as well. It’s a wise idea to bookmark Amazon’s Gold Box hub, as that’s where you’ll most of the best deals. You can expect these offers to sell out quickly, so it’s smart to also follow us on Twitter to ensure you don’t miss out.

Will Amazon price match competitors on Black Friday?

Amazon will most certainly offer Black Friday price matching, ensuring that their offers are in line with Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and many others. It’s more difficult to get a direct price match at Amazon that isn’t already in effect, but you can try through Amazon’s 1-1 chat.

What will be on sale at Amazon during Black Friday?

Nearly everything. Amazon covers just about every product category and you can expect the entire lot to be on sale, including but not limited to electronics, home goods, smart home gear, TVs, fashion, and much more.

