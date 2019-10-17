Black Friday 2019 is expected to be the biggest yet, with Apple, Google, and all the major retailers pushing significant discounts. Smart home accessories will be heavily discounted, with Amazon playing a vital role throughout the festivities. Today we’re going to dive into Amazon’s extensive stable of first-party products and make a few predictions along the way. The best Amazon Black Friday sales will include Echo devices, Kindle, streaming media players, and more. All of which are almost certain to be matching or setting new all-time low prices. Head below for an in-depth look at Amazon Black Friday and the best deals coming down the pipeline.

Alexa rules Black Friday again

Everything centers around Alexa for Amazon Black Friday each year, and that will continue in 2019. While the online giant has released a ton of new hardware this year, we’ve yet to see too many discounts on its latest products. Black Friday will change all that with notable price drops on nearly every Alexa-enabled device. For new hardware announced during September’s big event, this will mean the first discount on several products.

Headlining will be Amazon’s Echo speakers, which we expect to drop to new all-time lows. That means Echo Dot will be under $20. Typically going for $50 and selling for $25-$30 once per quarter, you can count on Amazon’s most affordable Alexa speaker to drop below the $20 on Black Friday. Here’s a look at how the rest of Amazon’s Echo line is likely to shake out. Expected deal prices in bold, regular MSRP shown on the right.

Not to mention, Amazon will likely again be offering exclusive discounts to Prime members via Alexa. In years past, these deals have covered everything from smart home accessories to home goods, streaming media players, and more.

Fire TV Streamers try to beat out Roku

The race to fill everyone’s living rooms with streaming media players has arguably met its finish line. Streamers are commonplace these days, and most TVs come equipped with similar built-in functionality. That doesn’t mean the Amazon Black Friday sales will be lacking in this area, but consumer excitement has undoubtedly waned over time.

Amazon is expected to drop its entry-level Fire TV streamer down to $15 from its regular $25 price tag. The upgraded 4K model will be at least $10 off at $25, but don’t be surprised to see an aggressive deal at $20. Amazon will need to drop these prices to new lows to move its streamers this year. The latest Fire TV Cube, which was updated recently, should see at least a $20 price drop to $100. Various third-party TVs and soundbars will also be heavily discounted at Amazon and authorized retailers like Best Buy.

Kindles and Fire tablets

The latest addition to the Amazon Kindle lineup will be the star of this year’s Black Friday event. Kindle Kids Edition retails for $110 but should drop to $90 for Thanksgiving week. This is expected to be the first deal we see following its October 30th release date. Amazon’s other Kindle E-readers will also be on sale throughout November, with the entry-level model expected to fall to $60 from $90. Paperwhite will be down to $90 from $120, and the high-end Oasis should be under $200, which is a 20% discount.

Headlining this year’s Amazon Black Friday deals on the tablet side of things will be Fire HD and Kids from $30 or less. The high-end HD 10 is expected to steal the show, however, with a 33% discount to $100 from its regular $100 price tag.

Everything else Amazon will be on sale too

While Amazon will focus its Black Friday efforts on Echo speakers, streamers, and tablets, just about everything else the online giant makes will be on sale. Its latest accessories like Echo Buds and Echo Glow will all be on sale. Ring accessories are also going to be getting notable discounts, as mentioned in our smart home guide earlier today. All told, 2019’s Amazon Black Friday event is sure to be the biggest yet.

