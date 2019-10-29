At $70, Xerox’s AirPrint-ready Color Laser Printer is priced to sell (65% off)

Staples is offering the Xerox Phaser 6022 AirPrint-ready Color Laser Printer for $69.99 shipped when coupon code 48492 has been applied during checkout. Note: discount will be reflected until the final checkout page. That’s $79 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. When it comes to laser printers, it can be hard to find black and white models with pricing comparable to ink alternatives. This model manages to do so and even prints color. Support for AirPrint means you can natively print from iOS and macOS, making it a slam dunk of a purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with plenty of cash to stock up on printer paper. At $24, it’s hard to go wrong with 4,000 sheets of Hammermill paper. That’s $1 lower than what you’d spend on about 40% less paper from Amazon. More than 2,250 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

I know it’s quite a bit different, but I am hooked to 3D printing these days. While it has certainly taken some effort to get the hang of, I’ve found it to be an incredibly fun hobby that has boosted my creativity by empowering me to build whatever I need or want. If you’re intrigued but don’t know where to get started, you should have a look at our 3D printer guide to see which model would suit you well.

Xerox Phaser 6022 features:

Prints up to 18 ppm color / 18 ppm black-and-white and up to 8.5 x 14 Inches paper

Operating: 340 W, Standby: 45 W, Power save: 10 W. Built-in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity

Up to 30,000 images/month, Up to 1200 x 2400 dpi enhanced image quality

Processor speed :- 525 MHz. Print memory :- 256 MB standard

Paper capacity :- 150 sheets. Paper size :- 3 x 5 Inches to 8.5 x 14 Inches

Includes :- Toner cartridge:(capacity: 500 pages), Power cable, USB cable, Software and documentation

