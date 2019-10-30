Complete your desk with Acer’s 35-inch Curved Monitor: $400 (Save $100), more

Newegg currently offers the Acer 35-inch 1440p Curved UltraWide Gaming Monitor CZ350CK for $399.99 shipped. Normally selling for $500, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and the best we’ve seen. The more enticing aspect of this monitor is surely its 35-inch 1440p curved panel, which provides ample screen real estate whether you’re looking to be productive or get your game on. Plus to help with the latter use case, there’s a 100Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It also touts dual HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort input. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more monitor discounts from $145.

Other notable monitor deals at Amazon include:

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook by putting the savings from any of today’s deals towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. And don’t forget that you can swing by Amazon’s one-day Gold Box for discounted gaming gear on sale from $14.50.

Acer 35-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor features:

35″ Curved 21:9 3440 x 1440 WQHD

100Hz High Refresh Rate

4ms (GTG) Ultra-Fast Response Time

Adaptive-Sync Technology

Wide Viewing Angle – 178 Degree Visible

2xHDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, Two 5W Speakers

