Amazon 1-day game gear sale from $14.50: Keyboards, mice, more (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 41% off MSI laptops and Redragon gaming accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and everything in today’s sale carries 4+ star ratings. From backlit RBG keyboards and matching mice, to headsets and full-on gaming laptops, there are some great deals for decking out your gaming rig today. The deals are starting from just $14.50 in today’s Gold Box gaming gear sale and include a number of Amazon all-time lows. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

The gaming rig deals don’t stop there though. We also have CORSAIR’s K68 RGB Gaming Keyboard at $80 (Save $32) and you’ll want to check out our video review of the 2019 Razer Blade Stealth right here. Head over to our PC Gaming Deals Guide for even more.

Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Keyboard:

MECHANICAL BROWN SWITCHES: Offering the best tactile typing experience, also being ever so slightly quieter, fitting for office or gaming use. 18 BACKLIT MODES: Press FN+INS-PgDn to enter Pro-gamer mode. RGB LED adjustable lighting with 6-themed backlights -18 lighting models. 100% ANTI-GHOSTING 104 KEYS.ERGONOMIC, DURABLE AND WATERPROOF DESIGN: This keyboard is made of full metal material, with matte-finish texture

