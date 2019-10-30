Anker’s Halloween sale delivers deals on the latest tech, accessories, more from $16

Anker’s annual Halloween sale is now live over at Amazon with fresh discounts on smartphone accessories, home theater tech, and more. The usual free shipping requirements are in place here for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Base Pad for $15.99 when promo code A255QDSPD is applied during checkout. That’s good for a $6 savings from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s latest wireless charging pad offers a sleek low-profile design, up to 10W charging speeds, and an LED indicator to relay that your phone is powering up. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker PowerWave features:

The slimline design takes up minimal space on your desk or bedside table, while the rectangular shape makes wireless charging more intuitive than ever—simply line up your phone with the pad for stable, high-speed charging. Advanced temperature control, foreign object detection, overvoltage protection, and more combine to provide complete safety for you and your devices. Don’t worry about taking your case off whenever you have to charge. PowerWave delivers charging power directly through cases up to 5 mm thick—including Otterboxes.

