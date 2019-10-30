Score two APC SurgeArrest Six-Outlet Power Strips for $12 at Amazon (30% off)

Amazon currently offers a two-pack of APC SurgeArrest Essential Six-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strips for $12.14 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Usually selling for $17, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Both of these six-outlet power strips are a great option for adding to a desk, nightstand charging setup, and pretty much anywhere else in your home. Each can guard your gear against 540J power surges, giving you more protection than an average power strip. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Alternatively, consider picking up one of GE’s Six-Outlet Wall Tap for $5. This stream-lined option cuts down on the bulk and is perfect for installing in the kitchen, behind a nightstand or anywhere else you could use some extra outlets. You’ll ditch the added surge resistance, but it’s a notable option for simplifying your charging setup.

For more charging gear, you’ll definitely want to swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning, which has discounted USB-C cables, USB wall adapters, and more.

APC SurgeArrest Six-Outlet Power Strips features:

For over 30 years, millions of customers have trusted APC, a leader in power protection. The APC SurgeArrest Essential PE63 provides the primary level of surge protection that should be present on any of your computers and household electronics. Power disturbances such as surges, lighting and spikes can happen at any time and cause irreparable damage to your investments.

