Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree USB-C Cable 2-Pack $9 (30% off), more

Aukey Direct is currently offering a two-pack of its Braided Nylon 3.3-Foot 90-Degree USB-C Cables for $8.96 Prime shipped when checking out with code XOI79XBG. Normally selling for $13, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Featuring the unique 90-degree connector, Aukey’s USB-C cables make it easy to use your device while its charging without putting strain on the cord. Each of the two included cables is also wrapped in braided nylon, which offers further protection when they’re placed in your bag or just left around the house. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 245 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Safe charging at up to 3A is ensured by high-standard components, including a 56k ohm resistor. USB 2.0 supports data transfer at up to 480Mbps. When used with a charger or power bank that supports Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging or Qualcomm Quick Charge, these cables will Fast Charge your Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus/Note 8 or will Quick Charge your LG G5/G6/V20, HTC 10, or other compatible model (refer to Product Description for details) Durable, braided nylon A to C cables with slim, reversible USB-C connectors and 5000+ bend lifespan for easy connection. 3.3ft makes inconvenient office outlets reachable and makes it easier to use and charge your phone while relaxing in bed. Keep a cable in your home and office as a back-up

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!