Barnes & Noble Black Friday sales are bound to be exciting if the company chooses to follow in last year’s footsteps. Lots of product categories received generous discounts, including toys, games, NOOK tablets, and more. It should go without saying, but traditional books are certain to see price cuts too, helping ensure that Barnes & Noble makes it on the Black Friday shopping list this year. Continue reading for a breakdown of what we expect to see in 2019.

When is Black Friday at Barnes & Noble?

If we use 2018 as a reference, Barnes & Noble Black Friday online promotions will start on Thanksgiving Day with in-store shopping kicking off the week prior on Friday, November 22nd. This means folks planning to get started on Thanksgiving evening may need to venture back out the following day to take advantage of and brick-and-mortar-only sales.

When will the Barnes & Noble Black Friday ad be released?

The Barnes & Noble Black Friday ad didn’t leak until nearly halfway through November last year. Only time will tell if the well-known bookseller is able to remain tight-lipped for as long in 2019.

Does Barnes & Noble have free shipping?

To receive free shipping at Barnes & Noble, customers will likely need check out with a cart that exceeds $35 or more. That’s if the company sticks with its typical shipping policy, which could change throughout the holiday season. Those with an active BN membership are eligible for free shipping on most items, regardless of price. It costs $25 per year to be a member.

How to save at Barnes & Noble on Black Friday?

If you’re already a BN member, you’re used to receiving 40% off the hardcover bestseller list price and saving 10% on pretty much everything else. These savings could end up stacking with other Black Friday sales, and exclusive membership discounts that go in tandem with the holiday may also make an appearance.

Will there be Barnes & Noble Doorbusters?

Using history to guide us, we deem it unlikely that Barnes & Noble will have any doorbusters this year. Last year in-store sales were made available for at least one full day or until supplies ran out.

Will Barnes & Noble Match Competitors on Black Friday?

While Barnes & Noble does not price match, its offerings are likely to be competitively-priced. So expect eBook sales and the like to be in-line with what you’ll find on Amazon.

What will be on sale at Barnes & Noble on Black Friday?

Expect to see all sorts of discounts ranging from physical to digital books, toys to games, and even some of its NOOK tablets. Last year we saw it cut prices on select items by 50%, making it a great place to stock up on toys and games for the holiday season.

If you’re on the hunt for an Android tablet, Amazon tends to shock with its incredibly inexpensive Fire HD tablets, but these run a forked version of Google’s mobile operating system. Barnes & Noble’s NOOK tablets do not and therefore are a solid option to consider for those looking for an affordable tablet with a near-vanilla Android experience.

Last year we saw the NOOK 10.1 fall by about 10%, and that was pretty soon after it was released. This year it could see an even more substantive price drop that compels folks to opt for it instead of the brand new Fire HD 10.

