One of the first big Black Friday ads has now leaked with Costco showing its plans for three notable sales throughout November. The Costco Black Friday ad reveals that the popular warehouse club is going to be offering specific deals between November 7-21, November 22-December 2, and November 29-December 2. While select deals will be available for an extended period throughout November, it’s that last window that encompasses Black Friday and Cyber Monday that you’ll want to pay attention to. Head below for all the details and a look at the Costco Black Friday ad for 2019.

Costco Black Friday ad gives first glimpse at deals

Being that Costco’s flier is the first major one to drop this year, there are a few critical hints into what we can expect from other retailers throughout Black Friday. Of course, Costco’s pricing tends to skew a bit historically from its competitors, given the member-only nature of its business.

Costco Black Friday Hours

Costco is slated to be closed on Thanksgiving Day again this year with a significant focus on online shopping in the lead up to Black Friday. Deals will be available at midnight on Thanksgiving Day and throughout the holiday weekend into Cyber Monday. Brick and mortar locations are expected to open at 9 am on Black Friday, November 29th. Stores are likely to be open until 10 pm that night, although that’s not particularly clear at this point. You can find your nearest Costco location right here.

Best deals from Costco’s Black Friday ad

Costco appears set to deliver several Apple-focused deals throughout November in the lead-up to Black Friday. From November 7th to the 21st, Costco will be taking $300 off Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac and $250 off the latest MacBook Pro. Black Friday proper will bring $330 off Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac.

This year’s Black Friday event will also bring the usual 4K UHDTV deals, markdowns on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, home goods, and much more. The rotating nature of Costco’s November ad makes it imperative that shoppers pay attention to which dates coincide with which deals.

Here’s a look at additional top picks from 2019’s Costco Black Friday ad:

Costco Black Friday Ad Scan

Source: Costco Insider

