DEWALT’s 40-pc. Bit Set is an Amazon best-seller: $14.50 (New low, 35% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 40-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (DWA2T40IR) for $14.64 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about $8 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. As you’d expect with one of Amazon’s best-selling bit sets, this offering features a wide range of tips that are ready to aide in a majority of those home tasks that have been lingering on your list. Stand out features include each bit’s ability to flex up to 15 degrees for increased durability along with a 10x Magnetic Screw Lock System for ‘strong fastener retention.’ Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to further expand your capabilities with Neiko’s Mini Ratcheting Screwdriver and Bit Set. Priced at $8, this affordable kit is built to make tight tasks easier to accomplish. More than 1,350 Amazon reviewers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Black Friday is just a few weeks away and some of the biggest retailers are already kicking off promotions. Before you start buying, it’d probably be a good idea understand what sales are likely to happen this year. Don’t know how? We’ve got you covered with a Black Friday home goods guide.

DEWALT 40-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

  • Minimizes Drops
  • Reduces Wobbles & Breakage
  • FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
  • 10x Magnetic Screw Lock system
  • Minimizes drops and reduces wobbling
  • Reduces breakage and longer life

