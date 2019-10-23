Black Friday news is starting to trickle in this week as retailers begin to ramp up for the holiday shopping season. Just yesterday, Best Buy announced a new free shipping policy. Today, one of the other significant retailers has unveiled its plans for Black Friday and beyond. Walmart will be kicking off the holiday madness this Friday, October 25th, at midnight EST to combat a “shorter holiday shopping season.” While Black Friday does fall later this year than usual, it’s tough to say we’re going to get fewer deals because of it. Nonetheless, Walmart is rolling out aggressive sales starting this weekend, and we have all the details down below.

Walmart details early Black Friday plans

Starting Oct. 25 at midnight ET, Walmart will be kicking off its early Black Friday promotions with an “early deals drop,” including markdowns on electronics, gaming, toys, and more. We’re not getting many details at this point on what to expect, but Walmart is detailing a few deals that will be available on Friday.

One notable standout is the VIZIO 55-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV, which will be $398 this weekend. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate. We’re sure to see better TV deals come Black Friday, but this is a solid start. VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV certainly has plenty of features worth your money, but better prices are sure to come if you’re patient.

Next Day Delivery

Like Best Buy, Walmart will be offering free next day delivery on “hundreds of thousands of eligible items.” Unlike Amazon, no membership is required here. Of course, which items will be eligible for next day delivery remains mostly unclear at this point.

Scannable Toy Catalog on iOS

Walmart is starting a new tradition this November with its scannable toy catalog. Set to drop on November 1st, the unique digital experience will bring the Walmart toys catalog to shoppers in the US in a whole new. No word at this time if Walmart will have a traditional paper catalog at this point.

Look for Walmart to offer additional details on Black Friday come November. We’ll likely see its Black Friday ad drop some time in the middle of next month.

Source: Walmart

