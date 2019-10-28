While traditional retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and others regularly put on quite the show throughout Thanksgiving week, the eBay Black Friday event has often delivered some particularly notable deals. We expect that to continue this year as eBay will once again be a major player throughout the holiday shopping season. To date, we’ve gotten a few hints as to what eBay has planned this year, and we’ve put it all together in a handy guide below. Hit the jump for everything we know about 2019’s eBay Black Friday sale and more.

When is Black Friday at eBay?

This year’s eBay Black Friday event is slated for November 29, 2019. eBay is expected to introduce deals starting on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. In years past we’ve seen eBay’s best deals start on Thanksgiving Day at 5 AM and roll on throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday.

When will the eBay Black Friday ad be released?

2018 saw the release of eBay Black Friday ad on November 12th. This time around, Black Friday is a week later than usual so we won’t be surprised to see eBay’s full ad hit closer to November 20th. There has been quite a bit of variation in the past, so this estimate could end up being completely wrong.

eBay Free Shipping

eBay’s shipping policy is unique from other retailers as each seller is able to set their own shipping guidelines. That said, nearly every deal touted in the eBay Black Friday ad will be shipped free of charge. Some retailers, most notably Best Buy and Newegg, have eBay storefronts and many offers will be available at both locations on Black Friday. If a deal doesn’t meet Best Buy’s free shipping minimum, it’s worth checking at eBay as sometimes you’ll be able to bypass delivery fees.

How to save at eBay Black Friday

While past years have seen eBay be far more aggressive throughout the year, 2019 has largely been uneventful. We expect to see eBay really put on a show for Black Friday this time around. There isn’t likely to be any sitewide discounts in 2019, but eBay is likely to introduce its “best price guarantee” again this year. Typically that means eBay is looking to beat competitors’ prices by an extra 10%.

Will there be eBay Doorbusters?

Because eBay is an online retailer, doorbusters won’t happen in the traditional sense but we’re all but guaranteed to see timed deals starting on Thanksgiving Day. In the past that has included iTunes gift cards, tools, fashion, and more. We expect that trend to continue in 2019.

Will eBay price match competitors on Black Friday?

Historically, eBay has had a price matching policy that guarantees 110% of the difference between retailers. eBay does require that shoppers bring the difference to their attention. You can learn more about eBay’s price match guarantee on this landing page.

What will be on sale at eBay?

eBay generally covers every product category throughout the holiday season, including electronics, home goods, outdoor tools and more. We look to eBay for some of the best gift card discounts throughout the holidays, including iTunes, popular restaurants, and more.

