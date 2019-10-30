elago AirPods Strap secures your earbuds for $8 Prime shipped

elago via Amazon offers its AirPods Strap in white for $7.99 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $12 but more recently $10, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve tracked to date at any retailer. elago’s AirPods Strap makes it easy to keep track of your earbuds, adding simple silicone cable between your left and right ears. If you’ve ever struggled to keep your AirPods in place, this is a great option to consider. Best of all, you can easily remove the strap on a use-by-use basis. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Those looking for an alternative to elago’s AirPods Strap may want to consider these gel tips instead. By adding these silicone covers to your AirPods, you can just about guarantee a snugger fit. This listing includes three different colors to match your style.

In case you missed it, Apple introduced AirPods Pro earlier this week with a higher price tag, premium features like ANC, and more. Check out our full coverage right here.

elago AirPods Strap features:

Measured and made to ideal length for movement.

Compact, lightweight and extremely durable.

Ideal for keeping AirPods close by during outdoor activities.

Made of high quality silicone material, easy to remove and install, comfortable to wear, no damage to your skin.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

