Add this officially licensed ergonomic grip to your Nintendo Switch for $12

Amazon is currently offering the RDS GripStand Officially Licensed Nintendo Switch Grip with accessories for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $15, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since January, comes within $0.50 of the all-time low, and saves you 20% overall. Anyone who’s gotten lost in a handheld session of Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8, or Super Mario Odyssey knows how uncomfortable the Switch can be. GripStand’s ergonomic attachment looks to combat aching hands with rubberized grips that take your mobile gameplay to a new level. Alongside the Switch grip, you’ll get some additional accessories like a cleaning cloth and joystick covers. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 200 customers.

Another great way to enhance on-the-go Switch gaming is with the AmazonBasics Playstand at $7.50. This accessory makes it easy to prop up the handheld and enjoy a tabletop experience. It supports a variety of different angles, going beyond what’s offered by the built-in measly kickstand.

If you’re looking for a way to spend your savings from today’s lead deal, swing by our coverage on Nintendo’s most recent batch of eShop discounts. There are a variety of titles starting at $2, including Guacamelee!, Torchlight II, Devil May Cry, and more.

RDS GripStand for Switch features:

The Ultimate PLAY and STORE solution for your Nintendo Switch. This GOPLAY bundle protects your Nintendo Switch system in this 100% Nintendo licensed Switch case manufactured to Nintendo’s stringent standards by RDS Industries. The GOPLAY Traveler case durable hard-shell exterior protects against accidental drops or knocks, and the vacuum foamed felt lined interior holds the system and games securely in place.

