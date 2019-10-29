Nintendo eShop deals from $2: Guacamelee!, Torchlight II, Devil May Cry, more

Nintendo’s Halloween eShop deals are still live from last week with a series of notable titles including Stranger Things 3, Blasphemous, Outlast 2 and more. However, we have a fresh batch of discounts today starting from $2 on games like Guacamelee!, HoPiKo, Lichtspeer, Devil May Cry, and Torchlight II, just to name a few. While a couple of them appeared in this morning’s games roundup, you’ll find a wide selection of new deals to keep you busy over the weekend and though the holidays down below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- HoPiKo $2 (Reg. $10)
- Mummy Demastered $12 (Reg. $20)
- Severed $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Candle: The Power of the Flame $4 (Reg. $20)
- Flipping Death $6 (Reg. $20)
- The Count Lucanor $3 (Reg. $15)
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer $3 (Reg. $10)
- Aragami: Shadow $15 (Reg. $30)
- Night in the Woods $14 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition $21 (Reg. $30)
- Jackbox Party Pack 3 $19 (Reg. $25)
- The Sinking City $35 (Reg. $50)
- Torchlight II $16 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry $15 (Reg. $20)
- METAL SLUG Switch $4 (Reg. $8)
- 20XX $9 (Reg. $18)
- And many more…
As we mentioned above, you’ll find even more discounted Switch games in this morning’s roundup and we still have Walmart’s build-your-own Nintendo Switch bundle down at $329 (2019 model). But with Black Friday 2019 right around the corner now, you’ll want to make sure you visit our early guides to ensure you have a shot at the absolute best game deals from Nintendo and everyone else come the end of next month.
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Edition:
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition is a Metroidvania-style action-platformer set in a magical world inspired by traditional Mexican culture and folklore. Get ready for… Non-Stop Fighting Action: An extensive move list, including ‘Intenso’ and The Rooster Uppercut…Multi-dimensional Platforming.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!