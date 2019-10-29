Nintendo eShop deals from $2: Guacamelee!, Torchlight II, Devil May Cry, more

- Oct. 29th 2019 2:56 pm ET

Nintendo’s Halloween eShop deals are still live from last week with a series of notable titles including Stranger Things 3, Blasphemous, Outlast 2 and more. However, we have a fresh batch of discounts today starting from $2 on games like Guacamelee!, HoPiKo, Lichtspeer, Devil May Cry, and Torchlight II, just to name a few. While a couple of them appeared in this morning’s games roundup, you’ll find a wide selection of new deals to keep you busy over the weekend and though the holidays down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

As we mentioned above, you’ll find even more discounted Switch games in this morning’s roundup and we still have Walmart’s build-your-own Nintendo Switch bundle down at $329 (2019 model). But with Black Friday 2019 right around the corner now, you’ll want to make sure you visit our early guides to ensure you have a shot at the absolute best game deals from Nintendo and everyone else come the end of next month.

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Edition:

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition is a Metroidvania-style action-platformer set in a magical world inspired by traditional Mexican culture and folklore. Get ready for… Non-Stop Fighting Action: An extensive move list, including ‘Intenso’ and The Rooster Uppercut…Multi-dimensional Platforming.

