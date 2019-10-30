Recover deleted computer files with Disk Drill PRO, now $39

When your hard drive gets corrupted or you accidentally delete some important files, it’s easy to panic. But with Disk Drill PRO, you can recover all your data with a single click. This powerful utility is now available for $39 on Mac (Orig. $89) and Windows (Orig. $178) via 9to5Toys Specials.

There are many ways to lose data — power cuts, partition damage, virus infection, and so on. You can think of Disk Drill PRO as your insurance policy.

With one click, the app searches your hard drive for the missing files. It can handle 200 different file types, including photos, music, video, documents, and more. Can’t find what you’re looking for? The Deep Scan feature should dig up your files.

Disk Drill PRO uses multiple recovery methods, and you can even restore entire folders. You can use the app with both internal and external drives, along with mobile devices and memory cards. It also works with all standard formatting options, including NTFS, FAT32, EXT, and HFS+.

You can grab Disk Drill PRO now for $39 on Mac or Windows, with lifetime updates included.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!