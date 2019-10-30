Samsung’s Harman Kardon 5.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar gets $100 discount to $398

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar HW-Q60R with Wireless Subwoofer for $397.99 shipped. Also available at Crutchfield, as well as for $2 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $498, today’s offer saves you $100, is the best we’ve seen in four months, and a match of the all-time low. Packed into this soundbar are a variety of features which Samsung notes offer “balanced, room-filling sound.” The company’s Acoustic Beam Technology is said to deliver an immersive sound experience based on what’s happening on screen, a 360W driver system pumps out 5.1-channels of audio, and Adaptive Sound provides clear vocals. You’ll also find an HDMI port with 4K HDR passthrough support, as well as an optical input. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 380 customers.

A notable way to save for those who may not need the dedicated subwoofer or higher-end features is with the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System. This is a solid alternative at only $199, still providing high-fidelity audio and the Bose signature sound you can expect from the brand. It also sports a more compact design that’s ideal for TV setups with limited space.

While you’re giving your TV an upgrade, don’t forget that Roku’s new Express HD streamer has dropped to an Amazon low at $24. Picking this up alongside either soundbar is a great way to complete your home theater package, especially now that Roku touts Apple TV support.

Samsung Harman Kardon Bluetooth Soundbar features:

Experience rich, clear audio while streaming music or watching TV with this Samsung soundbar. The Acoustic Beam feature delivers immersive panoramic sound, while Adaptive Sound Control optimizes audio for each scene. This Samsung soundbar has a wireless subwoofer for deep low-end tones and delivers clear, distortion-free dialog with a dedicated center channel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!