Roku’s new Express HD streamer hits Amazon low at $24

Amazon offers the 2019 Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $24. That’s down from the regular $30 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. The latest Roku Express improves upon the previous-generation with a fresh design and access to over “500,000+ movies and TV episodes.” This model offers a smaller footprint, HDMI connectivity, and the usual Roku remote. Of course, recently Roku gained the Apple TV app ahead of the official Apple TV+ launch. This allows users access to their 4K HD iTunes purchases, Apple TV channels, and Apple TV+ originals. The addition of Apple TV support makes the Roku Express all the more compelling as a secondary streaming media player. It’s also the #1 new release at Amazon where customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more affordable streaming media player than today’s Roku deal. Even Amazon’s refurbished streamers aren’t priced this low currently. However, as we detailed in our Black Friday prediction guide for Amazon, there is some hope on the horizon for better prices.

Here’s a pro-tip however, grab some two-sided sticky tape with your savings and attach the new Roku Express to the back of your TV. It will keep your cables out of sight and overall setup looking cleaner.

Roku Express HD features:

Streaming made easy: Roku Express lets you stream free, live and premium TV over the Internet—right to your TV. It’s perfect for new users, secondary TVs and easy gifting—but powerful enough for seasoned pros

Quick and easy setup: Just plug it into your TV with the included High Speed HDMI Cable and connect to the internet to get started

Tons of power, tons of fun: Compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, The Roku Channel, HBO, Showtime and Google Play to cable alternatives like Hulu with Live TV and PlayStation Vue, enjoy the most talked about TV across free and paid channels

