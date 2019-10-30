Schlage Encode Smart Deadbolt works with Ring and Amazon Key: $198 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is offering the Schlage Encode Smart Deadbolt for $197.99 shipped. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we have tracked. With a slew of smart deadbolts out there, it’s important that each tries to stand out in one way or another. Schlage Encode does this with flying colors thanks to its compatibility with both Ring and Amazon Key right out of the box. This opens the door for security and delivery capabilities, helping future-proof your purchase. I have two Schlage deadbolts in my home and am quite happy with them. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Slash 65% off today’s spending when choosing Kwikset’s SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt. Priced at $69, this wallet-friendly deadbolt forfeits smarts but delivers both code and key unlocking abilities. Rated 4.3/5 stars by more than 1,375 reviewers.

If you’re unfamiliar with Amazon Key, swing by our helpful getting started guide to see what it’s all about. In a nutshell, Amazon Key allows deliveries to be placed inside of your home in an attempt to rid your life of porch pirates.

If you have yet to install a smart doorbell, you should definitely have a look at some of the Ring deals we’ve uncovered in the last couple days. You’ll find the original Ring Video Doorbell for only $55, the 2nd generation model for $119 and Peephole Cam for a new low of $136.

Schlage Encode Smart Deadbolt features:

Built in Wi Fi allows you to lock/unlock from anywhere no additional accessories required. Pair with the Schlage Home app or Key app to create and manage up to 100 access codes for trusted friends and family for recurring, temporary or permanent access

Fingerprint resistant, capacitive touchscreen with easy one touch locking. Optional voice control offers hands free convenience when using voice enabled products

Built in alarm technology senses potential security breaches at the lock, while the low battery indicator offers advanced warning for battery replacement

