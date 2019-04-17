Amazon has announced that it has begun rolling out an enhanced version of its Works With Ring program. Now a variety of different Key by Amazon smart locks from brands like Schlage, Yale, and Kwikset will be compatible with Ring’s home security platform. And Amazon isn’t stopping there, as thousands of Z-Wave accessories are being integrated into the ecosystem as well. Head below for all of the details on the latest development from Amazon’s home security play.

The recent news centering Ring’s bolstered compatibility is just the latest from Amazon on its home security front. At the beginning of the year, the company unveiled its new Door View Cam, which followed software-based improvements like better Alexa voice control. But the new Works With Ring program may be Amazon’s most ambitious endeavor yet to boost its now in-house security platform.

Headlining enhancements to the certification program, Amazon further solidified its partnership with Schlage. Back in January the company unveiled its first Wi-Fi smart lock compatible with Key by Amazon. Now Schlage is retrofitting its Encode Smart Lock to work with Ring, as well as other devices in its lineup.

Key by Amazon and Works With Ring join forces

Amazon notes that pairing the two devices together will offer users plenty of notable functionality. One example is locking your front door if suspicious activity is monitored via a Ring Video Doorbell. There’s also the benefit of being able to control all of your devices in a single app.

Key by Amazon is also now directly integrating into the Ring. This brings other certified devices from the likes of Kwikset, Yale and more into the equation. By linking your Ring and Key accounts, you’ll be able control a whole suit of newly-compatible devices that work with Amazon’s security system.

Works With Ring Z-Wave compatibility

The certification process is just one aspect of Amazon’s Works With Ring endeavor. Other devices will now be compatible with the Ring Alarm Base Station, thanks to the hub’s Z-Wave capabilities. You’ll be able to manually link thousands of different sensors and other accessories, according to Ring. Though the lack of a direct sign-off from Amazon does come with a trade-off, as they won’t be direct compatible with Ring doorbells and security peripherals.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With the announcement of the Works With Ring initiative, Amazon is hoping to narrow the gap between smart home and home security technology. At the very least, it’s surely an interesting approach to driving home the benefits of the former.

I’m most curious about how this support evolves over time. As of now, it seems like only certified devices really have direct integration into the Ring ecosystem, with other accessories not being treated as favorably. Other security systems like abode offer full Z-Wave compatibility, so Ring still has some catching up to do there. Regardless, Amazon’s Works With Ring program shows that the home security system is as compelling an option as ever.

