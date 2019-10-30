Black Friday 2019 is right around the corner and the deals are predicted to be better than ever this year. With hundreds of retailers offering notable sitewide discounts, and more. Also, majority of stores also provide free delivery. However, if you’re needing a refresh to your home, West Elm’s Black Friday Sale is a great option. West Elm’s Black Friday 2019 deals are a great way to update bedding, decor, furniture, and much more. Be sure you’re ready for the big deal by heading below where we’ve curated a list of all of the information that will be needed.

When is Black Friday at West Elm?

Since we have covered the West Elm Black Friday Sales in years past, we can expect the deals to go live in stores and online on Monday November 25, 2019 and go throughout Black Friday. Although, you can look for extra specials to go live throughout the week and we will update you as the sale progresses.

Free Black Friday Shipping

One of the best perks about the West Elm Black Friday Sale is that each year, they provide free delivery on all orders. However, this does exclude furniture and rugs.

How can I take advantage of West Elm’s Black Friday Deals

For the past two years, West Elm has brought back its Buy More, Save More event. This lets you save 15% off purchases $100, 20% off orders of $500, 25% off totals over $1,000 and 30% off cart loads of $3,000 or more. You can make sure you’re ready for the deals to go live by signing up for West Elm emails to let you know about early access and exact deals.

You can also sign up for a Key Rewards Membership to gain even more access to the deals. Enrolling is free and for each purchase at any West Elm you will receive 3% back. Best of all, this membership also works for Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma Mark & Graham and Reguvenation.

What will be on sale at West Elm on Black Friday?

West Elm is a phenomenal retailer to find modern and fresh furniture and decor. If you’re needing to update your furniture, this sale is a nice way to score deals on big-ticket items. West Elm has beautiful sofas, ottomans, chairs, bookshelves and much more. Plus, majority of their items are user friendly, with cool features such as sofas that turn into beds or ottomans with additional hidden storage.

This sale is also a nice way to give your windows or floors a new look. With curtains, rugs and an array of decor pieces that will be discounted. Also, you can find that the baby and kids furniture and decor will also be heavily discounted.

Finally, be sure your home is ready for the Christmas season, because all of West Elm’s holiday decor will be discounted. This includes pillows, garland, stockings, wreaths, and more.

