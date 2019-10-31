Save $220 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 13, now down to a new Amazon low at $600

Amazon offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 3.4GHz/128GB/8GB for $599.99 shipped. Having dropped from $820, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats the previous offer by $60, and is down to a new Amazon low. For comparison, Best Buy will sell you the 64GB model for $842 right now. Featuring a 2-in-1 convertible design, this Chromebook sports a 13.5-inch HDR display and pairs with an included Wacom stylus for taking notes or drawing. In terms of I/O, you’re looking dual USB-C connectivity, USB 3.0, microSD, and more. The entire package is powered by a 3.4GHz Core i5 processor so you won’t have to sacrifice on speed, either. Plus in true Chromebook fashion, you’re looking at up to ten hours of battery life per charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More details below.

Weighing just 3.5-lbs., Acer’s Chromebook still manages to pack a portable form-factor despite rocking a more premium build. So if you’ll be looking to take full advantage of that, a great way to make use of the savings from today’s featured deal is by picking up the AmazonBasics 13-inch Laptop Sleeve. At $10.50, it’s a must for protecting your new Chromebook when out and about.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 features:

Breeze through memory-intensive tasks with this Acer Spin 13 Chromebook. You can run multiple programs seamlessly with 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor. The 13.5-inch Full HD touch display provides an absorbing viewing experience and flips 360 degrees to transform this Acer Spin 13 Chromebook into a tablet.

